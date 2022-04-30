Chinese military experts say reforms to recruit better talent and measures to make the NCOs more professional are in line with the modernisation of PLA equipment. Photo: AFP
The new rules China hopes will build more professional soldiers

  • New regulations governing the management of non-commissioned officers and conscripts came into effect in late March
  • As well as employing better talent-spotting, China’s military will alter its methods of promotion, motivation, rewards and retirement resettlement for soldiers

Amber Wang
Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Apr, 2022

