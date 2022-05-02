Delivery of Taipei’s first batch of US 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems has been delayed. Photo: US Army
Taiwan howitzers delayed, ‘crowded out’ of US production lines
- First batch of 40 mid-range artillery systems due this year will not arrive at the island until 2026, defence ministry reveals
- Local reports lay blame on war in Ukraine for delay delivery of first weapons approved for sale to the island by Joe Biden administration
Topic | Defence
Delivery of Taipei’s first batch of US 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery systems has been delayed. Photo: US Army