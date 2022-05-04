The PLA Navy’s Eastern Theatre Command has called its drills a warning against the ‘false signals sent out by the US on the Taiwan issue’. Photo: Weibo
PLA Navy steps up real-life combat drills in East China Sea near Taiwan
- Sailors always ready for battle, Eastern Theatre Command says in online post highlighting actual combat practice
- Drills follow series of air and sea exercises in response to US lawmaker’s visit to Taiwan in April
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The PLA Navy’s Eastern Theatre Command has called its drills a warning against the ‘false signals sent out by the US on the Taiwan issue’. Photo: Weibo