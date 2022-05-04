The PLA Navy’s Eastern Theatre Command has called its drills a warning against the ‘false signals sent out by the US on the Taiwan issue’. Photo: Weibo
PLA Navy steps up real-life combat drills in East China Sea near Taiwan

  • Sailors always ready for battle, Eastern Theatre Command says in online post highlighting actual combat practice
  • Drills follow series of air and sea exercises in response to US lawmaker’s visit to Taiwan in April

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:17pm, 4 May, 2022

