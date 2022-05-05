Taiwan says it cannot afford to buy the anti-submarine helicopters. Photo: US Navy
Taiwan says it cannot afford to buy the anti-submarine helicopters. Photo: US Navy
Taiwan
China /  Military

US Sikorsky anti-submarine helicopters ‘too expensive for Taiwan’

  • Island was going to purchase 12 of the aircraft but defence minister says the price is too high
  • Delivery of Stinger missiles delayed because of demand from Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:44pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan says it cannot afford to buy the anti-submarine helicopters. Photo: US Navy
Taiwan says it cannot afford to buy the anti-submarine helicopters. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE