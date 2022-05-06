A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last month. Photo: Ap
Could the US military dominate space via Starlink’s satellite network?
- A commentary in the official newspaper of Chinese armed forces suggests the world should be on high alert for the risk
- Starlink could allow the US military to gain ‘situational awareness while keeping adversaries in the dark’
