A Chinese carrier-based J-15 fighter takes off from the Liaoning on Tuesday. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
Japanese warship, jets shadow PLA Navy strike group on western Pacific combat drills
- Chinese navy flotilla carries out battle exercises south of Okinawa and east of Taiwan, in waters closely monitored by Japan
- Japanese air force scrambled fighter jets in response, defence ministry in Tokyo says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Chinese carrier-based J-15 fighter takes off from the Liaoning on Tuesday. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence