Nuclear-capable DF-26 ballistic missiles in a parade in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US plans to counter China ‘at risk because of allies’ reluctance to host missile systems’
- A report says Washington’s treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific would be reluctant to provoke China by offering permanent bases for intermediate missiles
- The best option may be to help Japan develop its own anti-ship missiles, the analysis concludes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Nuclear-capable DF-26 ballistic missiles in a parade in Beijing. Photo: Reuters