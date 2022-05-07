Taiwan soldiers display a US Stinger missile system at a Taipei defence technology show. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Military

Why Taiwan may ultimately benefit from delays to US weapons delivery

  • The late delivery of Paladin howitzers and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles – as a result of the Ukraine war – is unlikely to have an immediate impact
  • But analysts say the island may instead seek more powerful weapons, including missiles than can target ships across the Taiwan Strait

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:00pm, 7 May, 2022

