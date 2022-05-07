Taiwan soldiers display a US Stinger missile system at a Taipei defence technology show. Photo: Reuters
Why Taiwan may ultimately benefit from delays to US weapons delivery
- The late delivery of Paladin howitzers and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles – as a result of the Ukraine war – is unlikely to have an immediate impact
- But analysts say the island may instead seek more powerful weapons, including missiles than can target ships across the Taiwan Strait
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Taiwan soldiers display a US Stinger missile system at a Taipei defence technology show. Photo: Reuters