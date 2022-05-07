US President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio on Friday. Biden touted his “additive manufacturing forward” initiative and reiterated calls to Congress to pass China-related legislation. Photo: AP
To counter China, Biden launches 3D printing initiative with GE Aviation and other large firms
- Honeywell, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin among other firms committing to help SME suppliers boost output of 3D printed components
- Biden renews call for passage of massive bills aimed at boosting development and production of semiconductor chips and other high-tech products
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio on Friday. Biden touted his “additive manufacturing forward” initiative and reiterated calls to Congress to pass China-related legislation. Photo: AP