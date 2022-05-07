A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo
A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Taiwan scrambles jets as PLA planes make mass sorties into air defence zone

  • 18 aircraft involved in flyover while aircraft carrier strike group conducts exercises in the area
  • USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was also deployed in the nearby Philippine Sea

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:38pm, 7 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo
A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE