A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo
Taiwan scrambles jets as PLA planes make mass sorties into air defence zone
- 18 aircraft involved in flyover while aircraft carrier strike group conducts exercises in the area
- USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was also deployed in the nearby Philippine Sea
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A jet takes off from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning on Tuesday, monitored by Japanese forces. Photo: Weibo