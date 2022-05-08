China’s first Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Hainan. The ship conducted combat training and live-fire drills in the South China Sea on April 22, the day after the Chinese navy announced the commissioning of a second Type 075 ship, the Guangxi.
Chinese military’s potential in the South China Sea boosted by Hainan amphibious assault ship, say analysts
- The country’s first and largest Type 075-class amphibious assault ship was commissioned a year ago and is deemed useful for small island assault combat operations
- But the PLA Navy must meet the challenge of integrating the ship with the existing fleet, say military observers
