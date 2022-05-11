The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
China-US relations: US warship transit of Taiwan Strait misleads independence forces, says Beijing
- US navy 7th fleet said the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday
- Taiwan’s defence ministry says a single Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter briefly crossed the strait’s unofficial median line
