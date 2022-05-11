The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
Taiwan
China /  Military

China-US relations: US warship transit of Taiwan Strait misleads independence forces, says Beijing

  • US navy 7th fleet said the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday
  • Taiwan’s defence ministry says a single Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter briefly crossed the strait’s unofficial median line

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 1:55pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE