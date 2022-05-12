Analysts said the model pier resembles the Suao naval base in Taiwan. Photo: Google
Analysts said the model pier resembles the Suao naval base in Taiwan. Photo: Google
China /  Military

Satellite images ‘suggest China is practising missile strikes on targets in Taiwan and Guam’

  • Analysts say new images of mock targets in the Taklamakan desert suggest the PLA is refining its strike capacity to hit smaller ships
  • One of the mock targets is described as resembling a base in northeast Taiwan that would be a key target in the event of conflict

Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:56pm, 12 May, 2022

