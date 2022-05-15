China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier took part in one of several military exercises involving PLA land, sea and air forces in recent weeks. Photo: Xinhua
Do PLA drills reveal China strategy to deny military help for Taiwan?
- Observers see a pattern in recent exercises suggesting Beijing is testing its ability to restrict other countries’ access to the island
- ‘Anti-access and area denial’ strategy aims to deter, delay and prevent external forces from occupying or crossing an area of land, sea or air
