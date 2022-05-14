A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese PLA Navy sorties test combat readiness 100 times over in message to West over Taiwan
- The Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, according to Japan’s defence ministry
- China ‘working hard’ to achieve military capability to take over Taiwan, but would prefer not to use force, US spy chief says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua