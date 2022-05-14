A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

Chinese PLA Navy sorties test combat readiness 100 times over in message to West over Taiwan

  • The Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, according to Japan’s defence ministry
  • China ‘working hard’ to achieve military capability to take over Taiwan, but would prefer not to use force, US spy chief says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE