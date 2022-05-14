A satellite image taken by Planet Labs shows a dry dock in Huludao Port in Liaoning province, China, on May 4. Photo: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters
Satellite images of Chinese nuclear submarine being built prompt speculation of vertical launch system

  • China is building a new and bigger nuclear submarine with a more advanced propulsion system than its active Type 093 variants, according to satellite photos
  • ‘The deliberate disclosure of the new sub could be seen as a warning to the Americans, who are selling more advanced and offensive weapons to Taiwan’: expert

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:04am, 14 May, 2022

A satellite image taken by Planet Labs shows a dry dock in Huludao Port in Liaoning province, China, on May 4. Photo: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters
