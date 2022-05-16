The three-day exercise included air-defence, anti-ship and anti-submarine drills. Photo: Weibo
Chinese navy’s biggest destroyer leads Yellow Sea combat drills seen to target smaller rivals

  • The PLA Navy’s Lhasa is seen as the second most powerful destroyer in the world after the USS Zumwalt
  • The ‘high-low’ mix drill with much smaller corvettes may have aimed to simulate encounters with weaker rivals in the East and South China seas, analyst says

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 16 May, 2022

