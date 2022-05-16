Taiwanese reservists take part in a training exercise earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Taiwan seeks to apply Ukraine lessons as annual war games start
- The annual Han Kuang exercise will test the island’s asymmetric warfare strategy in the event of an attack from mainland China
- Defence officials say the lessons learned from Russia’s invasion will be incorporated into the exercise
