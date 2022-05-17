Researchers in China say they are close to solving some of the accuracy problems associated with hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese scientists work on hypersonic missile that can hit moving car

  • Researchers say their breakthroughs will achieve split second pinpoint accuracy over long distances
  • ‘Important progress’ has been made towards 2025 deadline to come up with solutions to the missile technology’s challenges

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:04pm, 17 May, 2022

