Researchers in China say they are close to solving some of the accuracy problems associated with hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists work on hypersonic missile that can hit moving car
- Researchers say their breakthroughs will achieve split second pinpoint accuracy over long distances
- ‘Important progress’ has been made towards 2025 deadline to come up with solutions to the missile technology’s challenges
