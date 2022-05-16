In this image supplied by the Australian Department of Defence, a PLA Navy Intelligence Collection Vessel Haiwangxing was operating off the north-west shelf of Australia, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo: Australian Defence Dept via AP
China /  Military

Chinese spy ship spotted off Australian coast could collect intel on US warships in the region: experts

  • Type 815 ship’s radar aperture can receive frequencies and spectra from warships at long distances, data crucial for electromagnetic warfare: naval observer
  • PLA more interested in Exmouth facility since US-Australian military cooperation was boosted under Aukus agreement, says Chinese military WeChat

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:11pm, 16 May, 2022

