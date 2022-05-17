The Japanese defence ministry has released of the exercises in the Philippine Sea. Photo: Handout
The Japanese defence ministry has released of the exercises in the Philippine Sea. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s carrier drills offer pointers to plans for future strike groups

  • The Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted high-intensity drills in the Philippine Sea this month as the PLA navy seeks to hone its skills
  • Military analysts say the exercise will provide a reference point for training and operations when the country acquires more advanced carriers

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:30pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Japanese defence ministry has released of the exercises in the Philippine Sea. Photo: Handout
The Japanese defence ministry has released of the exercises in the Philippine Sea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE