Taiwan is developing asymmetric warfare tactics to counter any attack from mainland China. Photo: ZUMA Press
Taiwan indicates US won’t dictate defence plans after business groups warn Washington is restricting arms sales
- The island’s defence ministry says it buys weapons based on its needs and individual sellers ‘cannot influence our plans’
- The statement was in response to claims by business lobby groups that the White House would only sell weapons that were suitable for asymmetric warfare
