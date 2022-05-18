Taiwan is developing asymmetric warfare tactics to counter any attack from mainland China. Photo: ZUMA Press
Taiwan is developing asymmetric warfare tactics to counter any attack from mainland China. Photo: ZUMA Press
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan indicates US won’t dictate defence plans after business groups warn Washington is restricting arms sales

  • The island’s defence ministry says it buys weapons based on its needs and individual sellers ‘cannot influence our plans’
  • The statement was in response to claims by business lobby groups that the White House would only sell weapons that were suitable for asymmetric warfare

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:58pm, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan is developing asymmetric warfare tactics to counter any attack from mainland China. Photo: ZUMA Press
Taiwan is developing asymmetric warfare tactics to counter any attack from mainland China. Photo: ZUMA Press
READ FULL ARTICLE