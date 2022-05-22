A satellite image of China’s third aircraft carrier the Type 003 nearing completion. Photo: Google Earth
A satellite image of China’s third aircraft carrier the Type 003 nearing completion. Photo: Google Earth
China /  Military

Ukraine war lessons spur China military shipbuilding surge: experts

  • Satellite images confirm reports shipyards are rushing to complete aircraft carrier and other warships delayed by pandemic
  • Russia’s exposed weakness piles pressure on PLA Navy to be ready for any change in status quo on Taiwan, analysts say

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image of China’s third aircraft carrier the Type 003 nearing completion. Photo: Google Earth
A satellite image of China’s third aircraft carrier the Type 003 nearing completion. Photo: Google Earth
READ FULL ARTICLE