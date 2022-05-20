An advanced fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
Chinese navy launches South China Sea drills as Biden visits Asia
- US President Joe Biden is visiting South Korea and Japan as Washington and its allies focus on countering the perceived threat from Beijing
- The drills will continue until Monday, China’s maritime office says
