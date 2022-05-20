An advanced fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
An advanced fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
China /  Military

Chinese navy launches South China Sea drills as Biden visits Asia

  • US President Joe Biden is visiting South Korea and Japan as Washington and its allies focus on countering the perceived threat from Beijing
  • The drills will continue until Monday, China’s maritime office says

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:26pm, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An advanced fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
An advanced fighter jet takes off from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
READ FULL ARTICLE