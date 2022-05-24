Radio enthusiast Robin Hsu, 50, monitors flight traffic in air space southwest of Taiwan, from a cafe in Pingtung, Taiwan on May 3, 2022. He says: “The Chinese Communist planes are like flies on your dining table. If you kill them on your plate then your meal is ruined. All you can do is to wave them away.” Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s radio enthusiasts tune in as PLA, US warplanes crowd sensitive skies
- A band of Taiwanese civilians has been keeping an ear on Beijing’s air force missions and publishing the recordings online
- Former navy radio operator says making information public could boost support for Taiwan’s armed forces, which are dwarfed by Beijing’s
