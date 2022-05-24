Japan observed the take-off and landing of carrier-based J-15 fighters from the Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning on May 3, 2022. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence
China’s Liaoning carrier group ends Pacific navy drills ‘aimed at Taiwan independence forces’
- Japanese and US navies kept a close eye on the PLA Navy’s aircraft carrier and accompanying vessels during its high-intensity drills
- Video footage on Chinese social media showed pilots of carrier-based J-15 fighter jets conducting day and night flight drills
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japan observed the take-off and landing of carrier-based J-15 fighters from the Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning on May 3, 2022. Photo: Japan Ministry of Defence