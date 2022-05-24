The USS Connecticut needed repairs after the incident. Photo: Handout
USS Connecticut’s South China Sea accident was preventable, report concludes

  • Inquiry blames failings that ‘fell far below US Navy standards’ for the collision with an underwater mountain
  • The South China Sea is one of the most sensitive waterways in the world, and Beijing accused the US of ‘irresponsible’ behaviour after the accident last October

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:09pm, 24 May, 2022

