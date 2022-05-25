The Chinese military has held various exercises in recent weeks to deter Taiwanese independence forces. Photo: Xinhua
The Chinese military has held various exercises in recent weeks to deter Taiwanese independence forces. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China military drill ‘a warning’ to Taiwan in wake of Biden defence pledge

  • PLA holds joint combat-readiness exercise near island to deter collusion with the United States
  • Beijing say there would be heavy consequences for supporting Taiwanese independence

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese military has held various exercises in recent weeks to deter Taiwanese independence forces. Photo: Xinhua
The Chinese military has held various exercises in recent weeks to deter Taiwanese independence forces. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE