The Chinese military has held various exercises in recent weeks to deter Taiwanese independence forces. Photo: Xinhua
China military drill ‘a warning’ to Taiwan in wake of Biden defence pledge
- PLA holds joint combat-readiness exercise near island to deter collusion with the United States
- Beijing say there would be heavy consequences for supporting Taiwanese independence
