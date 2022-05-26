A Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber flies during Russian-Chinese military aerial exercises to patrol the Asia-Pacific regionin this still image taken from a video released on May 24, 2022. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
Strong China-Russia ties on show in Pacific patrol, despite Beijing’s lack of military support in Ukraine

  • In the face of rising tension with the West, Beijing will continue military cooperation with Russia, sharing Moscow’s concern over Nato expansion
  • Chinese military observers say the patrol was a routine operation and not related to the Quad meeting being hosted by Tokyo

Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 26 May, 2022

