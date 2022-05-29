The unmanned ship can be controlled remotely and can be used for marine research and observation. Photo: Handout
Does China’s new drone mother ship have potential as a military vessel?

  • Ship has capacity to carry dozens of airborne, surface and underwater drones, with domestic media spelling out benefits for environmental and ocean floor studies
  • Autonomous vessel Zhu Hai Yun had the same risk of electronic jamming as all other unmanned vessels, says US think tank security analyst

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 29 May, 2022

