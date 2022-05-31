Recent satellite imagery shows construction work on the aircraft carrier has almost been completed. Photo: Google Earth
China /  Military

China’s third aircraft carrier ‘to be launched on Dragon Boat Festival’

  • Preparations appear to be under way at Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, where the warship is under construction
  • Military insider says it will take place on Friday and that the vessel ‘needs to go into sea trials as soon as possible’

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:00pm, 31 May, 2022

