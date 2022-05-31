Taiwanese Lieutenant Hsu Ta-chun died in a crash during an AT-3 trainer jet flight from the air force base in Kangshan, near Kaohsiung, on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Taiwan air force training jet crashes, killing 23-year-old pilot
- Aircraft crashes in Kaohsiung minutes after take-off in fourth AT-3 failure in 10 years
- Island’s air force will replace the planes, which have been in service for 38 years, with the Yung Yin (Brave Eagle) advanced trainer jet
