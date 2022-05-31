Tsai Ing-wen welcomed US senator Tammy Duckworth to Taipei. Photo: AP
Tsai Ing-wen welcomed US senator Tammy Duckworth to Taipei. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says US National Guard planning ‘cooperation’ with island’s military

  • The island’s leader made the comments during a meeting with visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth, but did not give details
  • Beijing was angered by Joe Biden apparently suggesting a change to the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ over its response to any attack from mainland China

Reuters


Updated: 3:51pm, 31 May, 2022

