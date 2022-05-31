Two Su-35 fighters made an unexpected patrol near Taiwan on Monday. Photo; handout
China /  Military

PLA aircraft put on show of force as US delegation lands in Taiwan

  • Nine types of planes, including two Su-35s, enter the island’s air defence zone as part of the biggest mainland patrol in four months
  • Sorties come on the same day as Senator Tammy Duckworth starts a three-day trip to Taiwan

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 31 May, 2022

