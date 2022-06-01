Chinese Air Force aircrafts taking part in a high sea drill. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Air Force aircrafts taking part in a high sea drill. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s air and sea patrols near Taiwan a ‘necessary action against collusion’ with US, PLA says

  • Eastern Theatre Command statement accuses US of hypocrisy and betrayal of its alignment with the one-China policy
  • PLA drills on Monday came as a US delegation led by Senator Tammy Duckworth arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on regional security and other issues

Jess Ma
Updated: 2:46pm, 1 Jun, 2022

