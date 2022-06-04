South Sudan offered the PLA an opportunity to train its forces and test equipment. Photo: Xinhua
China puts its military to the test in African peacekeeping roles
- PLA’s involvement in UN missions has been an opportunity to accumulate experience at relatively low cost, observers say
- Many of China’s latest weapons and platforms have been tested in African waters, as Beijing seeks to extend its reach
