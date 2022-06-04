South Sudan offered the PLA an opportunity to train its forces and test equipment. Photo: Xinhua
South Sudan offered the PLA an opportunity to train its forces and test equipment. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China puts its military to the test in African peacekeeping roles

  • PLA’s involvement in UN missions has been an opportunity to accumulate experience at relatively low cost, observers say
  • Many of China’s latest weapons and platforms have been tested in African waters, as Beijing seeks to extend its reach

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:39pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Sudan offered the PLA an opportunity to train its forces and test equipment. Photo: Xinhua
South Sudan offered the PLA an opportunity to train its forces and test equipment. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE