The Starlink network will eventually consist of 42,000 satellites. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Musk’s bigger Starlink satellite ‘too small’ for military applications

  • Even at almost five times the size of the current version, the new spacecraft will not be able to carry potentially deadly extensions, analyst says
  • According to SpaceX founder a functional prototype has already been built and shipped to factory where heavy lift launch rocket is being developed

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

