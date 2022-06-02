The PLA bombers “reached the enemy location and simulated missile attack exercises”, CCTV reported. Photo: CCTV
Chinese PLA bombers carry out night raid drills around Taiwan and East China Sea
- More than 10 bombers took part in six-hour training exercise, Eastern Theatre Command said
- Drills come as PLA steps up mobilisation and strike practice in the region amid warming Taiwan-US ties it has labelled ‘collusion’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The PLA bombers “reached the enemy location and simulated missile attack exercises”, CCTV reported. Photo: CCTV