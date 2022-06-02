Canada complained that the Chinese had put their pilots at risk. Photo: 81.com
Canada says ‘unprofessional’ Chinese pilots put air force personnel at risk
- The Canadian Armed Forces complain that PLA aircraft forced Canadian jets to change course while they were conducting UN-sanctioned operations
- They say the Chinese pilots ‘did not adhere to international safety norms’ during a series of encounters in international air space
