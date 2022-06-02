Canada complained that the Chinese had put their pilots at risk. Photo: 81.com
Canada
China /  Military

Canada says ‘unprofessional’ Chinese pilots put air force personnel at risk

  • The Canadian Armed Forces complain that PLA aircraft forced Canadian jets to change course while they were conducting UN-sanctioned operations
  • They say the Chinese pilots ‘did not adhere to international safety norms’ during a series of encounters in international air space

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:07pm, 2 Jun, 2022

