US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also called China’s security pact with Solomon Islands “a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific island region”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing urges US to cut military ties with Taiwan after defence chief Lloyd Austin’s remarks
- Foreign ministry says Beijing has always firmly opposed US arms sales to the island ‘which seriously infringe on China’s sovereignty’
- Lloyd Austin said the US would make available ‘defence articles and services’ needed to defend against ‘the Chinese threat’
