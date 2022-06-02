US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also called China’s security pact with Solomon Islands “a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific island region”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Beijing urges US to cut military ties with Taiwan after defence chief Lloyd Austin’s remarks

  • Foreign ministry says Beijing has always firmly opposed US arms sales to the island ‘which seriously infringe on China’s sovereignty’
  • Lloyd Austin said the US would make available ‘defence articles and services’ needed to defend against ‘the Chinese threat’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:12pm, 2 Jun, 2022

