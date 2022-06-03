A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin
Drones included in refit for China’s second aircraft carrier Shandong
- Seven UAVs seen on the flat-top’s deck in official video as the vessel undergoes scheduled maintenance after two years of service
- China is the world’s leading drone maker and has several types in active service as research into the technology accelerates
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin