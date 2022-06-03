A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin
A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin
China /  Military

Drones included in refit for China’s second aircraft carrier Shandong

  • Seven UAVs seen on the flat-top’s deck in official video as the vessel undergoes scheduled maintenance after two years of service
  • China is the world’s leading drone maker and has several types in active service as research into the technology accelerates

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:59pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin
A PLA Navy video has included a brief glimpse of seven unmanned aerial vehicles on the deck of the Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weixin
READ FULL ARTICLE