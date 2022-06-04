Taiwanese soldiers take part in a training exercise featuring a simulated attack from the Chinese mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
Russia’s urban warfare struggles in Ukraine ‘a key lesson for China’ in possible Taiwan conflict
- A mainland Chinese military magazine says the mountainous terrain and the problem of fighting in cities are among the main challenges in attacking Taiwan
- The analysis also warns against repeating Russia’s mistakes, adding that the US and Nato may also try to help the island if it was under assault
