Armed reconnaissance drones used by China’s air force are based on Avic Chengdu’s Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II (pictured). Photo: Reuters
Chinese aerospace firm files patent for faster, more stable way to launch military drones
- Avic Chengdu’s system uses air pressure to catapult a UAV into flight without emitting light, sound or exhaust
- Its creators say it could help China to develop a mechanism similar to those used by armed forces elsewhere
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Armed reconnaissance drones used by China’s air force are based on Avic Chengdu’s Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II (pictured). Photo: Reuters