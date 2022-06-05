Armed reconnaissance drones used by China’s air force are based on Avic Chengdu’s Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II (pictured). Photo: Reuters
Armed reconnaissance drones used by China’s air force are based on Avic Chengdu’s Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II (pictured). Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Chinese aerospace firm files patent for faster, more stable way to launch military drones

  • Avic Chengdu’s system uses air pressure to catapult a UAV into flight without emitting light, sound or exhaust
  • Its creators say it could help China to develop a mechanism similar to those used by armed forces elsewhere

Jack Lau
Updated: 12:29pm, 5 Jun, 2022

