Taiwanese and US experts believe that armed UAVs could prove effective in repelling an attack from the Chinese mainland. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese military set to get first set of locally made short-range drones as PLA threats intensify
- First 14 of 50 short-range UAVs to be delivered later this year, island’s defence ministry says
- Remainder to come next year, allowing the formation of drone divisions to boost reconnaissance and battle response capacity against the PLA
