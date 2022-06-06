China and Canada are accusing each other’s air forces of dangerous actions as Canadian warplanes monitored North Korea. Photo: 81.com
China accuses Canada of stepping up reconnaissance against Chinese military
- Last week, Canada’s military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its aircraft while they monitored potential sanction breaches by North Korea
- Chinese defence ministry spokesman says Canada must refrain from risky and provocative behaviour while Beijing has made solemn representations to Ottawa
