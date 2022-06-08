Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to meet his American counterpart at the forum in Singapore. Photo: AP
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to meet his American counterpart at the forum in Singapore. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Taiwan on agenda at Shangri-La Dialogue as China, US defence chiefs to come face to face

  • Wei Fenghe and Lloyd Austin expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the Singapore gathering
  • Chinese delegation could push Austin on Biden’s comments about US willingness to aid the island

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to meet his American counterpart at the forum in Singapore. Photo: AP
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to meet his American counterpart at the forum in Singapore. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE