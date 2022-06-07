A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made a forced landing in Hawaii. Photo: Twitter
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made a forced landing in Hawaii. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan air force jet makes hard landing in US after equipment failure

  • Incident is the latest in a string of accidents for the island’s armed forces
  • Aircraft was making refuelling stop in Hawaii as landing gear failed, reports say

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made a forced landing in Hawaii. Photo: Twitter
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made a forced landing in Hawaii. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE