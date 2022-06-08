Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a ceremony in Taipei. Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island in recent years. Photo: AFP
Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a ceremony in Taipei. Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island in recent years. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan expands intelligence operations centre to keep tabs on PLA

  • More staff have been added to strengthen intelligence gathering and analysis, according to defence ministry report
  • Air force, navy and army, operational zones and garrisons will be briefed on Taiwan Strait and other regions every six months

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:27pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a ceremony in Taipei. Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island in recent years. Photo: AFP
Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a ceremony in Taipei. Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island in recent years. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE