Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a ceremony in Taipei. Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island in recent years. Photo: AFP
Taiwan expands intelligence operations centre to keep tabs on PLA
- More staff have been added to strengthen intelligence gathering and analysis, according to defence ministry report
- Air force, navy and army, operational zones and garrisons will be briefed on Taiwan Strait and other regions every six months
