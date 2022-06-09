The Bee Eye system is mounted on a four-wheeled tactical vehicle and includes an early warning radar and anti-aircraft weapon, according to its maker. Photo: Handout
Taiwan is installing Bee Eye radars on its outlying islands to track PLA buzzing
- Defence ministry has signed a US$110 million contract with the island’s top weapons maker to supply 11 new radar systems
- They will be deployed on Dongyin and Quemoy, close to the Chinese mainland, as well as Pratas and Taiping in the South China Sea
