The Bee Eye system is mounted on a four-wheeled tactical vehicle and includes an early warning radar and anti-aircraft weapon, according to its maker. Photo: Handout
The Bee Eye system is mounted on a four-wheeled tactical vehicle and includes an early warning radar and anti-aircraft weapon, according to its maker. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan is installing Bee Eye radars on its outlying islands to track PLA buzzing

  • Defence ministry has signed a US$110 million contract with the island’s top weapons maker to supply 11 new radar systems
  • They will be deployed on Dongyin and Quemoy, close to the Chinese mainland, as well as Pratas and Taiping in the South China Sea

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bee Eye system is mounted on a four-wheeled tactical vehicle and includes an early warning radar and anti-aircraft weapon, according to its maker. Photo: Handout
The Bee Eye system is mounted on a four-wheeled tactical vehicle and includes an early warning radar and anti-aircraft weapon, according to its maker. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE