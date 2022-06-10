The groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinese-aided upgrade of Cambodia’s Ream naval base on the Gulf of Thailand. Photo: AP
Chinese help for Cambodian naval base does not mean PLA troops on the ground, say analysts
- Ream naval base too small and lacking in military significance, Chinese observers point out
- Cambodia’s security concerns and naval ambitions are of primary importance to Beijing, they explain
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinese-aided upgrade of Cambodia’s Ream naval base on the Gulf of Thailand. Photo: AP